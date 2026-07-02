Niagara of the West

The image depicts Shoshone Falls, a stunning natural landmark located on the Snake River just northeast of Twin Falls, Idaho. Commonly nicknamed the "Niagara of the West," this massive horseshoe-shaped waterfall stands at 212 feet tall—which is 45 feet higher than Niagara Falls—and spans a basalt cliff nearly 1,000 feet wide. Formed by the ancient, cataclysmic Lake Bonneville flood roughly 14,000 years ago, the waterfall experiences its heaviest, most thunderous flows during the spring and early summer as a result of regional snowmelt.

written by google