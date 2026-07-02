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Niagara of the West by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 911

Niagara of the West

The image depicts Shoshone Falls, a stunning natural landmark located on the Snake River just northeast of Twin Falls, Idaho. Commonly nicknamed the "Niagara of the West," this massive horseshoe-shaped waterfall stands at 212 feet tall—which is 45 feet higher than Niagara Falls—and spans a basalt cliff nearly 1,000 feet wide. Formed by the ancient, cataclysmic Lake Bonneville flood roughly 14,000 years ago, the waterfall experiences its heaviest, most thunderous flows during the spring and early summer as a result of regional snowmelt.
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2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Marj ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2026  
william wooderson ace
I think you're suggesting it is actually better than Niagara!!
I would love to visit your neck of the woods. Looks spectacular.
July 2nd, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful landscape shot
July 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Awesome capture of the beautiful falls.
July 2nd, 2026  
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