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Nature doesn’t just paint a picture—it sculpts a masterpiece by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 913

Nature doesn’t just paint a picture—it sculpts a masterpiece

This view captures the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River plunging 308 feet into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, a spectacular 20-mile-long gorge located within Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park. The waterfall is nearly twice the height of Niagara Falls and carves through a canyon that reaches depths of over 1,000 feet. The striking yellow, pink, and red hues decorating the rugged canyon walls are the result of hydrothermal alteration, where heat and gases have chemically changed the volcanic rhyolite rock over thousands of years—a feature that ultimately gave the park its name.
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4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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