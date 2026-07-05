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Photo 914
Early morning moonlight casting its quiet spell over the waking world
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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waterandfalls
mittens (Marilyn)
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Beautiful.
July 5th, 2026
Diana
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Stunning capture and reflections.
July 5th, 2026
Corinne C
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Spectacular
July 5th, 2026
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