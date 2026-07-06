A little pocket of the Pacific, rushing right before my eyes

As felt my my grandchild

Today was the best day ever because I found a secret piece of the ocean hiding inside a room!At first, I thought I was just looking at a bumpy wall with normal river stones and an underwater waterfall. But then the park ranger told me to look closer, and my eyes went super wide. The rocks weren’t rocks at all—they were alive! They were actually hundreds of dark, squishy sea anemones and tiny marine creatures all packed together in giant families, clinging to the wall for dear life.Right when I was watching them, a huge whoosh happened! The water started swirling and rushing and making millions of white, fizzy bubbles everywhere. The ranger explained that the tank has a special machine called a surge system that copies the real, crashing waves from the Channel Islands outside.It was so cool. The water was pounding against the walls so fast, making a loud roaring sound like a mini-storm, but I was standing right there completely dry on my tiptoes. It felt like magic, like the line between the inside building and the wild, raw ocean completely disappeared. I could have stayed there all day watching those brave little anemones ride the indoor waves!