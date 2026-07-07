Stepping into a storybook where history and nature align

The historic Horton Covered Bridge, located within Amnicon Falls State Park near South Range, Wisconsin, is a 55-foot structure celebrated for its unique engineering history. Originally built as an uncovered highway bridge, it features a specialized "bowstring" truss design patented by Charles M. Horton in 1897, which ingeniously utilizes a system of hooks, loops, and wedges instead of traditional nuts, bolts, or rivets. The bridge was moved to its current location in 1930 to provide access to the river's central island, and it received its distinctive roof via a Civilian Conservation Corps project in 1939. Positioned directly over the Douglas Fault, the bridge serves as an ideal viewing platform where visitors can look down at the park's Lower Falls and observe where ancient volcanic basalt meets younger sandstone rock formations.

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