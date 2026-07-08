Hidden emerald sanctuary

Bridal Veil Falls, a striking two-tiered waterfall that cascades approximately 120 feet over mossy basalt cliffs within Oregon's scenic Columbia River Gorge. Visitors can reach the viewing platform shown at the base by hiking a short but steep 0.6-mile out-and-back trail through a lush, shaded canyon. A unique historical feature of this specific viewpoint is the 1914 Historic Columbia River Highway bridge, which spans across the canyon and can be seen peaking over the crest of the upper falls.

written by google