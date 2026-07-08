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Hidden emerald sanctuary by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 917

Hidden emerald sanctuary

Bridal Veil Falls, a striking two-tiered waterfall that cascades approximately 120 feet over mossy basalt cliffs within Oregon's scenic Columbia River Gorge. Visitors can reach the viewing platform shown at the base by hiking a short but steep 0.6-mile out-and-back trail through a lush, shaded canyon. A unique historical feature of this specific viewpoint is the 1914 Historic Columbia River Highway bridge, which spans across the canyon and can be seen peaking over the crest of the upper falls.
written by google
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
Amazing capture and greens.
July 8th, 2026  
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