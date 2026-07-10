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Watching the legendary Huldra materialize like magic out of the roaring mist of Kjosfossen Waterfall was a moment of pure, breathless wonderment that left me entirely spellbound. by 365projectorgchristine
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Watching the legendary Huldra materialize like magic out of the roaring mist of Kjosfossen Waterfall was a moment of pure, breathless wonderment that left me entirely spellbound.

The image captures a performance of the Huldra at Kjosfossen Waterfall in Norway, a famous theatrical spectacle staged exclusively for passengers riding the Flåm Railway (Flåmsbana). When the train makes a brief five-minute photo stop at the roaring, 225-meter-tall cascade, haunting folk music begins to echo off the cliffs and a professional dancer clad in a vibrant red dress emerges amidst the rocky, mist-shrouded terrain. This performance brings to life Scandinavian folklore surrounding the Huldra, a beautiful but elusive forest spirit who uses enchanting songs and dances to lure unsuspecting men deep into the mountains.
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10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Rick Schies ace
Interesting and it’s beautiful and powerful
July 10th, 2026  
Diana ace
Amazing how powerful it is gushing down there, well captured.
July 10th, 2026  
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