Watching the legendary Huldra materialize like magic out of the roaring mist of Kjosfossen Waterfall was a moment of pure, breathless wonderment that left me entirely spellbound.

The image captures a performance of the Huldra at Kjosfossen Waterfall in Norway, a famous theatrical spectacle staged exclusively for passengers riding the Flåm Railway (Flåmsbana). When the train makes a brief five-minute photo stop at the roaring, 225-meter-tall cascade, haunting folk music begins to echo off the cliffs and a professional dancer clad in a vibrant red dress emerges amidst the rocky, mist-shrouded terrain. This performance brings to life Scandinavian folklore surrounding the Huldra, a beautiful but elusive forest spirit who uses enchanting songs and dances to lure unsuspecting men deep into the mountains.

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