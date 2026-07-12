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Previous
Photo 921
Soft waters slice through static stone,writing stories in a language of their own
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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4
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Memories
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NIKON D3400
Taken
29th August 2025 5:24pm
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waterandfalls
Mags
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Beautiful title and capture.
July 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
July 12th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Beautiful scenic shot.
July 12th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Beautiful !
July 12th, 2026
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