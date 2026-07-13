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Perrine Bridge is the only bridges in the United States where individuals can legally BASE jump year-round without a permit. by 365projectorgchristine
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Perrine Bridge is the only bridges in the United States where individuals can legally BASE jump year-round without a permit.

Evel Knievel attempted his famous rocket-powered canyon jump on September 8, 1974, about 1.5 miles east (upstream) from the Perrine Bridge. Instead of a traditional motorcycle, he used a custom, steam-powered rocket cycle called the Skycycle X-2 to try and clear the 1,600-foot gap. However, a mechanical glitch caused the vehicle's parachute to deploy prematurely right after takeoff, forcing the rocket to drift down into the canyon where Knievel survived with only minor injuries
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

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What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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