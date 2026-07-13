Perrine Bridge is the only bridges in the United States where individuals can legally BASE jump year-round without a permit.

Evel Knievel attempted his famous rocket-powered canyon jump on September 8, 1974, about 1.5 miles east (upstream) from the Perrine Bridge. Instead of a traditional motorcycle, he used a custom, steam-powered rocket cycle called the Skycycle X-2 to try and clear the 1,600-foot gap. However, a mechanical glitch caused the vehicle's parachute to deploy prematurely right after takeoff, forcing the rocket to drift down into the canyon where Knievel survived with only minor injuries