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Step behind the curtain by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 923

Step behind the curtain

Ponytail Falls (also known as Upper Horsetail Falls), a stunning 88-foot plunging waterfall located within the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area in Oregon. The destination is highly celebrated because the hiking trail leads visitors directly into a cavern carved out behind the falling sheet of water, providing a unique vantage point from underneath the basalt cliff. To experience this geological feature, hikers take a relatively brief but steep 0.4-mile uphill trek starting from the roadside parking lot at Horsetail Falls. The pathway can also be extended into a highly scenic 2.5-mile loop that connects further down into the nearby Oneonta Gorge.
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14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
Amazing scene and capture, such beautiful falls.
July 14th, 2026  
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