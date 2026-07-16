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Finding my peace where the city meets the shoreline by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 925

Finding my peace where the city meets the shoreline

Maritime cargo ship sailing across Elliott Bay with the downtown Seattle, Washington skyline and the snow-dusted Cascade Mountain Range visible in the background. The vessel belongs to the eco-friendly, Orca-class trailership fleet operated by TOTE Maritime Alaska, which runs dual-fuel LNG vessels twice weekly to transport vehicles, food, and retail items between Tacoma and Anchorage. From this vantage point on the water, the prominent skyscrapers of the city center cluster tightly on the horizon, punctuated by the iconic silhouette of the Space Needle on the left.
written by google
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
July 16th, 2026  
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