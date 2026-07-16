Finding my peace where the city meets the shoreline

Maritime cargo ship sailing across Elliott Bay with the downtown Seattle, Washington skyline and the snow-dusted Cascade Mountain Range visible in the background. The vessel belongs to the eco-friendly, Orca-class trailership fleet operated by TOTE Maritime Alaska, which runs dual-fuel LNG vessels twice weekly to transport vehicles, food, and retail items between Tacoma and Anchorage. From this vantage point on the water, the prominent skyscrapers of the city center cluster tightly on the horizon, punctuated by the iconic silhouette of the Space Needle on the left.

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