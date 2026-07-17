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Photo 926
A peaceful day at a natural swimming area located in Silver Falls State Park, Oregon.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Album
Memories
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
23rd August 2017 3:19pm
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waterandfalls
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful setting with the beautiful reflections.
July 17th, 2026
Susan
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Absolutely beautiful
July 17th, 2026
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