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A peaceful day at a natural swimming area located in Silver Falls State Park, Oregon. by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 926

A peaceful day at a natural swimming area located in Silver Falls State Park, Oregon.

17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful setting with the beautiful reflections.
July 17th, 2026  
Susan ace
Absolutely beautiful
July 17th, 2026  
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