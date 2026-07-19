Wandering along the Trail of Ten Falls to find the crown jewel of the Pacific Northwest, where the trail literally takes you behind the roar

South Falls holds the title of "crown jewel" because it blends massive scale, dramatic geology, and a colorful history better than any other feature in the park. Over millions of years, the South Fork of Silver Creek eroded a soft layer of volcanic ash beneath a hard cap of basalt rock, carving out a massive, deep amphitheater that allows the trail to pass seamlessly behind a 177-foot curtain of rushing water. Before becoming a protected sanctuary, the area was a bustling logging community where a private landowner once charged admission to watch daredevils drop over the ledge in barrels. Recognizing its value, the federal government stepped in during the Great Depression, deploying the Civilian Conservation Corps to hand-craft the stone retaining walls, the rustic South Falls Lodge, and the very canyon trails that modern hikers use today.

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