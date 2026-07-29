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Previous
Photo 930
Surgery and steps to recover is schedule tomorrow at 6 am
1 and 2 is my elbow now 3 is what my eblow should look like after surgery
i will be so glad as the pain will start to leave
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags
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My goodness! Wishing you successful surgery and quick recovery.
July 29th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Oh dear, oh dear! Thanks for sharing that with its reminders of how easily it can happen. All the very best for the surgery and recovery. What they are putting in your elbow is an impressive bit of equipment!
July 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Christine , you must be in great pain, my very best wishes for your surgery in the morning and a quick and complete recovery ! 🙏
July 29th, 2026
Paul J
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Praying for you Christine. May your surgery and recovery go very well.
July 29th, 2026
Susan
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Hoping your surgery goes well and relieves the awful pain. Take care.
July 29th, 2026
Babs
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Crikey. Hope all goes well, you will be bionic like me too.
July 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Good luck
July 29th, 2026
Rick Schies
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My goodness, the healing will take time, as you know, and it's hard not to use the affected limb
July 29th, 2026
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Crikey. Hope all goes well, you will be bionic like me too.