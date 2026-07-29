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Surgery and steps to recover is schedule tomorrow at 6 am by 365projectorgchristine
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Surgery and steps to recover is schedule tomorrow at 6 am

1 and 2 is my elbow now 3 is what my eblow should look like after surgery
i will be so glad as the pain will start to leave
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
My goodness! Wishing you successful surgery and quick recovery.
July 29th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Oh dear, oh dear! Thanks for sharing that with its reminders of how easily it can happen. All the very best for the surgery and recovery. What they are putting in your elbow is an impressive bit of equipment!
July 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Christine , you must be in great pain, my very best wishes for your surgery in the morning and a quick and complete recovery ! 🙏
July 29th, 2026  
Paul J ace
Praying for you Christine. May your surgery and recovery go very well.
July 29th, 2026  
Susan ace
Hoping your surgery goes well and relieves the awful pain. Take care.
July 29th, 2026  
Babs ace

Crikey. Hope all goes well, you will be bionic like me too.
July 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good luck
July 29th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
My goodness, the healing will take time, as you know, and it's hard not to use the affected limb
July 29th, 2026  
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