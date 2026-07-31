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Previous
Photo 932
New hospital room and my healing Cat Doctor Golden Boy
Pain is definitely decreasing
Thank you for your expressions of love and prayers for me
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Memories
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iPhone 14 Plus
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31st July 2026 7:01am
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rv road trip
Beverley
ace
Soo lovely to see you happily smiling & comfortable... Slowly slowly
July 31st, 2026
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