11 Hour Tour by 365projectorgchristine
11 Hour Tour

11 hour tour to quote Gilligan's Island Ha Ha
We heft Ventura Harbor and sailed / motored down to Two Harbors on Catalina Island I took this photo as the sun was setting-again this was 30+ years ago using film.
History:Two Harbors, colloquially known as "The Isthmus", is a small unincorporated community island village on the island of Santa Catalina Island, California, with a population of 298. It is the second center of population on the island, besides the city of Avalon. It is mainly a resort village.
