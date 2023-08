Na Pali Coast stretches fifteen miles along the northwest coast of Kauai between Ke`e Beach in Haena State Park to Polihale State Park in Mana. This rugged coast will leave you breathless as you gaze upon the pali (high cliffs) that rise as much as 4,000 feet (1,200 m) above the Pacific Ocean, sea caves, lush green valleys, and cascading waterfalls that journey to the shores from thousands of feet above.