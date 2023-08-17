Kangaroo Island History:Kangaroo Island separated from mainland Australia around 10,000 years ago, due to rising sea level after the last glacial period.A mainland Aboriginal dreaming story tells of the Backstairs Passage flooding:"Long ago, Ngurunderi's two wives ran away from him, and he was forced to follow them. He pursued them and as he did so he crossed Lake Albert and went along the beach to Cape Jervis. When he arrived there he saw his wives wading half-way across the shallow channel which divided Naroongowie from the mainland. He was determined to punish his wives, and angrily ordered the water to rise up and drown them. With a terrific rush the waters roared and the women were carried back towards the mainland. Although they tried frantically to swim against the tidal wave they were powerless to do so and were drowned."