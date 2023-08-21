Multnomah Falls-Oregon USA

Multnomah Falls is a waterfall located on Multnomah Creek in the Columbia River Gorge, east of Troutdale, between Corbett and Dodson, Oregon, United States. The waterfall is accessible from the Historic Columbia River Highway and Interstate 84. Spanning two tiers on basalt cliffs, it is the tallest waterfall in the state of Oregon at 620 ft (189 m) in height.The Multnomah Creek Bridge, built in 1914, crosses below the falls, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.