Previous
Multnomah Falls-Oregon USA by 365projectorgchristine
31 / 365

Multnomah Falls-Oregon USA

Multnomah Falls is a waterfall located on Multnomah Creek in the Columbia River Gorge, east of Troutdale, between Corbett and Dodson, Oregon, United States. The waterfall is accessible from the Historic Columbia River Highway and Interstate 84. Spanning two tiers on basalt cliffs, it is the tallest waterfall in the state of Oregon at 620 ft (189 m) in height.The Multnomah Creek Bridge, built in 1914, crosses below the falls, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multnomah_Falls
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! awesome! fav
August 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise