Peace by 365projectorgchristine
Peace

It was amazing to sit and watch the climbers

Smith Rock State Park is a state park located in central Oregon's High Desert near the communities of Redmond and Terrebonne. The day-use area of the park is open daily from dawn to dusk. The park also has a camping area as well that accommodates tent camping only. Its sheer cliffs of tuff and basalt are ideal for rock climbing of all difficulty levels. Smith Rock is generally considered the birthplace of modern American sport climbing, and is host to cutting-edge climbing routes. It is popular for sport climbing, traditional climbing, multi-pitch climbing, and bouldering.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smith_Rock_State_Park
ace
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of this stunning landscape - fav!

Ian
September 9th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the river and stunning rocks. I love that hike. It reminds me of Zion only a bit smaller. Also, when we were there that park had the best in-the-ground toilet I have ever seen. It was complete with a bucket of cedar shavings that made it actually smell good.
September 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning vista , such rugged rocks with the river gliding so smoothly in the valley!
September 9th, 2023  
