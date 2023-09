Hiking Out

After 3 days rafting down the river our hike out of the canyon begins. The question we all had- how long is the hike out of the Grand Canyon?

In general, a trip to the river from the South Rim will take about 5 hours down, and about 15 hours back up. However, a descent from the North Rim will take close closer to 8 hours to the river, and may take 20+ hours back to the rim depending on fitness.