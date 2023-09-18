Rest Stop

The hike is 9.9 miles and the elevation is 2546 at the river and 6860 at the rim. we took many rest stops.

History:

Havasupai

The upper part of the trail was originally built by the Havasupai people for access to the perennial water source of present-day Garden Creek. The Havasupai settled seasonally in this area, previously known as Indian Garden (or Indian Gardens). In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt ordered them to leave the area, to make way for a park. However, it was not until 1928 that the last Havasupai left, forced out by the National Park Service.

In November 2022 the U.S. Board on Geographic Names approved a name change to Havasupai Gardens requested by the National Park Service on behalf of the Havasupai tribe, who regarded the old name as offensive and a painful reminder of past injustices. A ceremony highlighting the new name was planned for spring 2023.