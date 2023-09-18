Previous
Rest Stop by 365projectorgchristine
42 / 365

Rest Stop

The hike is 9.9 miles and the elevation is 2546 at the river and 6860 at the rim. we took many rest stops.
History:
Havasupai
The upper part of the trail was originally built by the Havasupai people for access to the perennial water source of present-day Garden Creek. The Havasupai settled seasonally in this area, previously known as Indian Garden (or Indian Gardens). In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt ordered them to leave the area, to make way for a park. However, it was not until 1928 that the last Havasupai left, forced out by the National Park Service.
In November 2022 the U.S. Board on Geographic Names approved a name change to Havasupai Gardens requested by the National Park Service on behalf of the Havasupai tribe, who regarded the old name as offensive and a painful reminder of past injustices. A ceremony highlighting the new name was planned for spring 2023.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shots and such interesting info!
September 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice shots and interesting info
September 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautifully composed collage with great shots of your rest stop. Interesting albeit sad history of the the tribe and trail . fav
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise