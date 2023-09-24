Previous
Views along our way by 365projectorgchristine
Views along our way

On our tour boat "Lady of the Lake" we saw many waterfalls as we journeyed up to Stehekin.
North Cascades
History: Colonial Creek Falls is the tallest waterfall in the continental United States. In a horizontal traverse of more than 4,200 feet (1,300 m), it falls 2,568 feet (783 m) vertically in 13 distinct drops, with an average incline of 65 degrees.

According to the World Waterfall Database, it is the tallest waterfall in the continental United States, and is the 15th tallest in the world, exceeding the more renowned Yosemite Falls in height by 143 feet.
Christine Sztukow...

Diana ace
Amazing capture and narrative, what a sight that must have been. Beautiful capture and reflections.
September 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture
September 24th, 2023  
