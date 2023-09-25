Stehekin Washington

Stehekin is a small unincorporated community in Chelan County, Washington. The name "Stehekin" comes from a word in the Salishan language that means "the way through". Stehekin has somewhat more than 100 permanent residents, although its population swells during the summer with vacationers and seasonal workers.

Stehekin is visited by hikers and bikers in the summer, and snowshoers and skiers in the winter, as well as photographers year-round. Sights and attractions in Stehekin include the Buckner Homestead Historic District, The Golden West Visitor Center, the Stehekin Pastry Company, the one-room Stehekin School, the 312' Rainbow Falls, Harlequin Bridge, and the CCC-constructed National Park Service cabin at High Bridge.