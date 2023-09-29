Previous
Bridal Veil Falls by 365projectorgchristine
Bridal Veil Falls

The Bridal Veil Falls is a waterfall located on Bridal Veil Creek along the Columbia River Gorge in Multnomah County, Oregon, United States. The waterfall is accessible from the historic Columbia River Highway and Interstate 84. Spanning two tiers on basalt cliffs, it is the only waterfall which occurs below the historic Columbia Gorge Scenic Highway. The Bridal Veil Falls Bridge, built in 1914, crosses over the falls, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The falls drops in two major steps, split into an upper falls and a lower falls with a total height of the waterfall at 118 feet (36 m). The two drops are due to a zone of more easily eroded basalt defile at the base of the upper falls. A massive basalt boulder detached from the cliff and lies in the creek along the pool below.
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous image
September 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
such a stunning capture and informative narrative!
September 29th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Stunning water capture against the forest greens
September 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Superb capture
September 29th, 2023  
