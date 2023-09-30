Sign up
Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler was built in Hood River, Oregon by Nichols Boat Works and was launched in 1983. On April 19, 2006, the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler became the first and only paddle-boat leased by American Waterways, Inc.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
19th May 2019 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
washington travels
