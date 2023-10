While visiting Bristol we saw this amazing Steel Ball I had to take a photo and was lucky enough to have a bird join in.History: @Bristol is an interactive museum-cum-theme park that was at the forefront of putting new life into the run-down old docks in the city of Bristol. The whole docks area is now a fully restored and major tourist attraction. The steel sphere outside the museum is quite iconic of both @Bristol and the rejuvenated docks as a whole.