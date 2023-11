Peru-Urubamba Valley

We took a beautiful train ride through the Urubamba Valley up to Machu Picchu

History

The Sacred Valley is a region in Peru's Andean highlands. Along with the nearby town of Cusco and the ancient city of Machu Picchu, it formed the heart of the Inca Empire. Stretching roughly 60 kilometers, it’s an area of fertile farmland and Spanish colonial villages like Pisac and Ollantaytambo