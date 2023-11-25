Previous
Peru-Aguas Calinetes
Peru-Aguas Calinetes

This town taught me how others live peacefully in chaos. The top left photo you will see people dining outside while construction workers are working in all around, and at the same time the children and a dog are playing ball during their lunch break. It was to me amazing.
History
Machupicchu or Machupicchu Pueblo, also known as Aguas Calientes, is a location in Peru situated in the Cusco Region, Urubamba Province. It is the seat of the Machupicchu District. Machupicchu lies at the Vilcanota River. It is the closest access point to the historical site of Machu Picchu which is 6 kilometres (3.7 mi) away or about a 90-minute walk. There are many hotels and restaurants for tourists, as well as natural hot baths which gave the town its colloquial Spanish name.
The village of Machupicchu did not exist until the railroad was built, as it was a center for construction workers. It took off after the railroad opened in 1931 and foreign tourists started arriving to visit the Machu Picchu ruins. Enterprising individuals set up businesses serving the tourists, primarily restaurants and small hotels. Those who could afford luxury stayed at the luxury hotel up by the ruins.
Beverley ace
Fascinating to read. Great collage too - beautifully put together
November 25th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A fascinating collage of a very different way of life - fav! It is really interesting to see how others live. Another fascinating historical context as well!

Ian
November 25th, 2023  
