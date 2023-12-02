Previous
Munich, Germany by 365projectorgchristine
Munich, Germany

In April of 2000 we went on a quick visit to Germany. These photos are also scanned and I am attempting to restore them bare with me and any suggestion would be wonderful I use PSE 20.
Munich, Bavaria’s capital, is home to centuries-old buildings and numerous museums. The city is known for its annual Oktoberfest celebration and its beer halls, including the famed Hofbräuhaus, founded in 1589. In the Altstadt (Old Town), central Marienplatz square contains landmarks such as Neo-Gothic Neues Rathaus (town hall), with a popular glockenspiel show that chimes and reenacts stories from the 16th century.
Christine Sztukow...

Corinne C ace
A cool city
December 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful sight!
December 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture, such a wonderful city with so much history.
December 3rd, 2023  
