Last day, Germany

Our visit to Germany was full of dreams coming true in only 4 short days.7 Things Germany Is Famous ForSet in the heart of Central Europe, Germany is a hub for all things art, culture and food. From its stunning Bavarian scenery, charming fairytale castles and deliciously hearty cuisine, there’s lots to love about Deutschland. Narrowing down just seven things that Germany is famous for is a tough job, but we did it. After all, it’s been centre stage in many of Europe’s most monumental events and is one of the continents most beloved destinations.