Previous
National Air and Space Museum by 365projectorgchristine
127 / 365

National Air and Space Museum

I was in complete awe and wonderment as I walked through this museum realizing I was seeing the actual space capsule that landed on the moon. I can still feel the emotion of that event.
History
The National Air and Space Museum (NASM) of the Smithsonian Institution, is a museum in Washington, D.C., in the United States dedicated to human flight and space exploration.
The museum is a center for research into the history and science of aviation and spaceflight, as well as planetary science and terrestrial geology and geophysics. Almost all of its spacecraft and aircraft on display are original primary or backup craft (rather than facsimiles). Its collection includes the Apollo 11 Command Module Columbia, the Friendship 7 capsule which was flown by John Glenn, Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St. Louis, the Bell X-1 which broke the sound barrier, the model of the starship Enterprise used in the science fiction television show Star Trek: The Original Series, and the Wright brothers' Wright Flyer airplane near the entrance.
The museum operates a 760,000-square-foot (71,000 m2) annex, the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, at Dulles International Airport. It includes the Mary Baker Engen Restoration Hangar, which houses the museum's restoration and archival activities. Other preservation and restoration efforts take place at the Paul E. Garber Preservation, Restoration, and Storage Facility in Suitland, Maryland.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Oh my gosh, how awesome!!! You have been on some incredible adventures - I love reading about them. Thank you 🙏
Fantastic collage…
December 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
I can only echo what Beverley said, you sure have done and seen it all. Thanks for sharing :-)
December 14th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@ludwigsdiana @beverley365 Hopefully more to come, this year we are book for an Africa Safari in Tanzania hopefully a dream come true. It is a Wonderful World and I seeing all your pictures from around this world.
December 14th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Fantastic collage, and story👍😊
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise