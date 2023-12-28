Previous
Sardinia Italy by 365projectorgchristine
Sardinia Italy

Sardinia is the second-largest island in the Mediterranean Sea (after Sicily and before Cyprus), with an area of 24,100 km2 (9,305 sq mi). It is situated between 38° 51' and 41° 18' latitude north (respectively Isola del Toro and Isola La Presa) and 8° 8' and 9° 50' east longitude (respectively Capo dell'Argentina and Capo Comino). To the west of Sardinia is the Sea of Sardinia, a unit of the Mediterranean Sea; to Sardinia's east is the Tyrrhenian Sea, which is also an element of the Mediterranean Sea.
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pis and place, have bee theer in 1972, take plastic to Ireland on á cargoship👍😊
December 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of a wonderful place. Brings back fond memories.
December 28th, 2023  
