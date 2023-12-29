Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
135 / 365
Rome, Italy
This photo was taken in 1995 during one of our visits to Rome. While I was restoring the photo, I was very surprised to see the beautiful reflection in the artistic ball.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
772
photos
84
followers
87
following
36% complete
View this month »
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Latest from all albums
140
493
134
141
494
142
135
495
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy travels
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture and reflection!
December 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close