Rome, Italy by 365projectorgchristine
135 / 365

Rome, Italy

This photo was taken in 1995 during one of our visits to Rome. While I was restoring the photo, I was very surprised to see the beautiful reflection in the artistic ball.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture and reflection!
December 29th, 2023  
