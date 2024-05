Tanzania East Africa Safari

Two weeks from today we will be on a plane for a Safari Vacation. I can not wait to see these animals out where they live. Any Tips you have for wildlife photography would be totally appreciated.

Itinerary:

Arusha to Serengeti National Park

Serengeti National Park to Ngorongoro Conservation Area

Ngorongoro Conservation Area to Tarangire National Park

Tarangire National Park to Arusha - flying home