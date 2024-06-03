Previous
Our Safari trip begins by 365projectorgchristine
228 / 365

Our Safari trip begins

Our 1st flight leaves LAX at 11:15, and arrives in Chicago 4 hours later, our next flight lands in Addis Ababa 14 hours later.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Christine Sztukow...

Corinne C ace
A long trip ahead of you. How exciting!
June 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Awesome…
June 18th, 2024  
