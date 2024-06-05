Sign up
230 / 365
We have arrived! - Rivertrees county Inn, Arusha
Our first sighting of wildlife LOL
This was an amazing Inn and the bed felt wonderful.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
safari travels
Beverley
ace
Wonderful greens and a welcoming pretty cat.
June 18th, 2024
