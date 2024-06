Seronera river

The Seronera River is located in Tanzania's Serengeti National Park and is the most well-known of the park's five rivers.

Fun fact

The Seronera River Valley is a transitional zone, or ecotone, where two different habitats meet. The river's permanent water sources and abundant prey support a variety of vegetation that keeps herbivores like wildebeest and zebras fed throughout the year. The valley is also home to many other species, including elephants, giraffes, gazelles, cheetahs, and hyenas.