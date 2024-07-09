I love you

These lions were right on the road side, they did not care at all we were there-of course inside our jeep. It was mating time for them and they were so kind and loving to each other. We watched them for a long time.

How do female lions show affection?

The females hunt, raise cubs, and defend the land together. They show affection toward one another by grooming, rubbing heads, and resting together. The males protect the pride from other males or predators, and mate with many females. They also play with the cubs, teach them skills, and put up with their mischief!