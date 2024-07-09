Previous
I love you by 365projectorgchristine
251 / 365

I love you

These lions were right on the road side, they did not care at all we were there-of course inside our jeep. It was mating time for them and they were so kind and loving to each other. We watched them for a long time.
How do female lions show affection?
The females hunt, raise cubs, and defend the land together. They show affection toward one another by grooming, rubbing heads, and resting together. The males protect the pride from other males or predators, and mate with many females. They also play with the cubs, teach them skills, and put up with their mischief!
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Amazing capture. Thanks for the info. They do look gentle in this image.
July 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
July 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a magical moment you captured here!
July 9th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Excellent capture and information!
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise