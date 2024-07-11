Excuse me I'd like to cross the road

Elephants Are Social And Sensitive Creatures

Elephants are highly intelligent animals, and can express compassion, self-awareness, and grief. Elephants often play together and sometimes show affection through a “hug”- wrapping their trunks together. When a friend has been away for some time returns, they hold “greeting” ceremonies to welcome them back to the group. Elephants are also extremely caring creatures. If a baby elephant complains, the entire family will go over to touch and caress it. Elephants also pay homage to their dead, gently touching their skulls and tusks with their trunks and feet, and will stand still for several minutes when passing a place where a loved one has died.