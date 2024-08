Cavern Point Loop Hike

"Not to be missed. Magnificent coastal vistas and seasonal whale viewing. To avoid a steep climb, hike clockwise, beginning from campground (near site #22) and looping back to Scorpion Anchorage. From Cavern Point, you may also follow the North Bluff Trail west for 2 miles out to Potato Harbor.



Distance: 2 miles (round trip from Scorpion Beach)

Difficulty: Moderate