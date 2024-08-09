Sign up
Previous
271 / 365
Full of grace
I love these guys
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
1
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1240
photos
104
followers
95
following
74% complete
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th July 2024 9:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sailing travels
Barb
ace
Wonderful capture of pelicans in flight!
August 9th, 2024
