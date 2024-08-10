Sign up
272 / 365
Sailing up the island
"At sea, I learned how little a person needs, not how much"
Robin Lee Graham
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Photo Details
Tags
sailing travels
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pov and the quote.
August 10th, 2024
