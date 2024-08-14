Previous
Good-bye my island by 365projectorgchristine
276 / 365

Good-bye my island

We left in the morning fog as often will happen.
We've had many fun memories here and it's hard to say good bye
But it's time to make new and different memories and I'm looking forward to that as well.
