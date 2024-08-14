Sign up
Good-bye my island
We left in the morning fog as often will happen.
We've had many fun memories here and it's hard to say good bye
But it's time to make new and different memories and I'm looking forward to that as well.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st August 2024 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sailing travels
