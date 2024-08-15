Previous
Beautiful morning on the Bright angel trail by 365projectorgchristine
Beautiful morning on the Bright angel trail

Since prehistoric times, American Indians have used the natural route along the fault line to enter the inner canyon and reach the springs at Indian Garden. Pictographs may be seen above past the first tunnel and above the trail between Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse and Two-Mile Corner. Miners improved the trail in 1891 and began charging a toll for others to use it. Private citizens, the Santa Fe Railway, and government officials contested ownership of the Bright Angel Trail from 1901 to 1928, when control finally passed to the National Park Service. Havasupai families still farmed at Indian Garden around the turn of the last century.
Lovely photo and fascinating background info! What are the two spots of orange light? Sun hitting small waterfalls, perhaps?
