280 / 365
Grandpa, are we on a roller coaster
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
1267
photos
106
followers
97
following
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
4
2
1
Travels
NIKON D3400
17th June 2023 9:16am
rv road trip
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, impressive looking scenery. Great shot.
August 18th, 2024
Christopher Cox
ace
Love this!
August 18th, 2024
