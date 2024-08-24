Mark Twain Museum

Previous
The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum is located on 206-208 Hill Street, Hannibal, Missouri, on the west bank of the Mississippi River in the United States. It was the home of Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as author Mark Twain, from 1844 to 1853. Clemens found the inspiration for many of his stories, including the white picket fence, while living here. It has been open to the public as a museum since 1912, and was designated a National Historic Landmark on December 29, 1962. It is located in the Mark Twain Historic District.
Beverley ace
Fascinating read and amazing collage.
August 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous collage and such interesting info.
August 24th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
August 24th, 2024  
