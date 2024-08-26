Still waiting for the bats

Austin's resident bats are Mexican free-tailed bats, which migrate each spring from central Mexico to various roosts all over the southwestern U.S.

On their nightly flights the bats eat anywhere from 10,000 to 30,000 pounds of insects, including mosquitoes and harmful agricultural pests.

Austin's bats are almost all female! In early June each bat gives birth to one single baby bat (known as a pup).

It takes about five weeks after birth for the pups to learn to fly and hunt insects on their own. In the meantime, the mommy bats nurse their babies and each can locate her own pup among the thousands under the bridge.

At the end of the season, you can see roughly 1.5 million bats ascending into the summer sky.