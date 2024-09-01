Owens Lake operations

Site history:

Located about 120 miles north of our Boron operations, mineral extraction has occurred in and around Owens Lake since the late 1870s. When the Los Angeles Aqueduct was completed in 1913, water was diverted away from Owens Lake. This diversion caused the lake to dry in the late 1920s.

In 1962, Morrison and Weatherly Chemical Corporation (M&W) began mining trona from the dry lake bed—supplying our Boron Operations among others. U.S. Borax, part of Rio Tinto, purchased the mine in May 1999.