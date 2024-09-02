Flag tree

Sculpting Influence. When branches are continually bent in one direction by prevailing winds, they become "wind trained" and hold their position permanently. Some branches grow completely around the trunk from the windward to the leeward side. More likely however, new growth is so desiccated on the side of a tree facing a prevailing wind that it is killed before it can develop. These lopsided trees with branches extending from only one side are called "flag trees" because they resemble a flag fully extended from its pole by the wind.