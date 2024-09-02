Previous
Flag tree by 365projectorgchristine
295 / 365

Flag tree

Sculpting Influence. When branches are continually bent in one direction by prevailing winds, they become "wind trained" and hold their position permanently. Some branches grow completely around the trunk from the windward to the leeward side. More likely however, new growth is so desiccated on the side of a tree facing a prevailing wind that it is killed before it can develop. These lopsided trees with branches extending from only one side are called "flag trees" because they resemble a flag fully extended from its pole by the wind.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise